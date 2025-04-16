What is Cormark’s Forecast for WRN FY2026 Earnings?

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Western Copper & Gold in a research report issued on Friday, April 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper & Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

WRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Western Copper & Gold Trading Up 6.2 %

WRN opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $240 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.62. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the first quarter worth $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

