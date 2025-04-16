What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for FedEx FY2025 Earnings?

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $18.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.72. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $19.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $207.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.94. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

