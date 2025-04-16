William Blair Has Positive Outlook for Certara Q1 Earnings

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Certara in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Certara’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CERT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

CERT stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Certara has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,779,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,590 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $17,852,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Certara by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,385 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

