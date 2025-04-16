WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,471,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,809% from the previous session’s volume of 181,886 shares.The stock last traded at $43.11 and had previously closed at $42.63.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $838.76 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGRW. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $146,698,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after buying an additional 511,420 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,081,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,988,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,120,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

