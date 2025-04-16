Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 19.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) was up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 66,228,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £735,311.53, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
