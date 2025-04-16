Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 10.9% – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 146,795,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 33,224,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a market cap of £746,286.33, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.27.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.