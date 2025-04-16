Wrapped Bera (WBERA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.53 Million

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Wrapped Bera token can currently be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00004444 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain. Wrapped Bera’s official website is berachain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 3.80522702 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,089,725.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

