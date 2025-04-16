Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 311,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,730,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

The stock has a market cap of $626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 88,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

