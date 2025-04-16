XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,647,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,268,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,759.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,843.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,874.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,666.22 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

