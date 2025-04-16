Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Posts Earnings Results

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.
Yunhong Green CTI Stock Up 2.8 %
Yunhong Green CTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Yunhong Green CTI has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.54.
Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile
