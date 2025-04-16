Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Posts Earnings Results

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter. Yunhong Green CTI had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

Yunhong Green CTI Stock Up 2.8 %

Yunhong Green CTI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,373. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Yunhong Green CTI has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile

Featured Articles

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

