Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $41,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

LAMR stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

