Zacks Investment Management Has $36.40 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $36,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,312,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 54,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

