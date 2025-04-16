Zacks Investment Management Has $46.21 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,608,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $199,065,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 71,578.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,517,000 after purchasing an additional 385,808 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Synopsys by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,290,000 after buying an additional 210,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $425.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

