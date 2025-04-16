Zacks Investment Management Has $79.42 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $79,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

