Zacks Investment Management Sells 169,058 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 169,058 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $118,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE COP opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

