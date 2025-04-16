Zacks Investment Management Sells 202,547 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,547 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $302,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.