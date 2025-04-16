Zacks Investment Management Sells 27,566 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $1,960,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Truist Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 323,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,393 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 556,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,692 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

