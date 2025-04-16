Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for FAF Earnings

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in First American Financial by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

