Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Terex Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

