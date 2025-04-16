Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.54. 224,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 831,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,537.44. The trade was a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at $17,032,212.99. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Zai Lab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

