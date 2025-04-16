Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 286,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 441,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zevia PBC from $1.15 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $54,410.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,144.02. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

