Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Issues Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

ASM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

