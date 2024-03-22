Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE EPAC traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.