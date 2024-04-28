Dover Advisors LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.27. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

