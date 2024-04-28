Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,668,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,953,860. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

