Swipe Trading Down 5.8% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Swipe has a total market cap of $204.83 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 602,102,633 coins and its circulating supply is 602,106,496 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

