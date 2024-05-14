Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $4,247,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.88. 1,897,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

