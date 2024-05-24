Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,582,503,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $585.03. 1,167,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

