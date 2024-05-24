Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

NYSE LLY traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $808.12. 3,024,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $820.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

