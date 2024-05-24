Heirloom Wealth Management Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.57. 15,978,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,459,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $447.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

