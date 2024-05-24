Intergy Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 22.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,814,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $329.56 and a 1-year high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

