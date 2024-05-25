Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE CAAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 103,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

