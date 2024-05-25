Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Corporación América Airports Stock Performance
NYSE CAAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 103,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
