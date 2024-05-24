Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,388,000 after purchasing an additional 75,093 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.01. 6,601,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

