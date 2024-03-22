Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,016. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 245,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,217.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 245,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,217.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.