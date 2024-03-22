KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %
KB Home stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. 238,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.88%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.96.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
