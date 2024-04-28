Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,330 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. 9,166,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,568,128. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

