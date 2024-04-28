SOLVE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.00 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $141,993.04 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

