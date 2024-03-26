Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
About Headwater Exploration
