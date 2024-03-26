Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

About Headwater Exploration

See Also

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

