Ag Growth International Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGGZF remained flat at $46.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.11.
About Ag Growth International
