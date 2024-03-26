Findev Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Findev Stock Performance

Shares of TNSGF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Findev has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

