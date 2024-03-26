Findev Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0056 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Findev Stock Performance
Shares of TNSGF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Findev has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
Findev Company Profile
