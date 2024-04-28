Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,066 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. ALPS Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ACES traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,922. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $204.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.