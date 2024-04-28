Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $142.29. 16,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,481. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

