Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,096. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.
About Freehold Royalties
