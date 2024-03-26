Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,096. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.