Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 39,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,616. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

