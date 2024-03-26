Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,494. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

