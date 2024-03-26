Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77.
About Medical Facilities
