NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
NWHUF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.51.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.