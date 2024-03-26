Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 29,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,058. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
