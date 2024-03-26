McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCCRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

