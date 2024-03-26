McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.0072722.
McCoy Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCCRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.
McCoy Global Company Profile
