Ballew Advisors Inc Has $763,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LMBS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 344,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,086. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.